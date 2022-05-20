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Exposing the World Health Organization Global Takeover Plot
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315 views • May 20, 2022
The W.H.O. (The World Health Organization), is having a meeting to vote on ammendments to a "Global Pandemic Treaty" which will allow them to take over sovereignty of any participating Nation. They currently have 194 member States across the World. They will usher in the End Times Mark of the Beast scenario under the guise of "health". They have joined forces with Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum. I trace the Great Reset back to the masterminds who hatched the idea which is the Vatican Rome. "All roads lead to Rome." The link for the video recommended at the end is: The Beast Revealed: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/47bd151e-6367-44eb-85df-b1b1ac32ddf1
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