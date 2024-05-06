Prominent Palestinian doctor Adnan al-Bursh tortured and killed in Israeli detention

Adnan al-Bursh, a Palestinian surgeon and professor of orthopaedic medicine, was killed by torture while in Israeli detention, according to a joint statement by Palestinian prisoner associations. Al-Bursh, 50, died in the Israel-controlled Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank on 19 April, according to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee, and his body remains withheld. Another detainee, Ismail Abdul Bari Khader, 33, also died in custody, according to the joint statement, and his body was handed over on 2 May along with 64 other prisoners. “The two victims died of torture and crimes committed against Gazan detainees,” the statement said.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





