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Virgin Media Router Unmasking VPN Users, DHS Teams With Coinbase
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11 views • September 20, 2021
A 2 year old vulnerability in Virgin Media Super Hub 3 Routers is STILL not fixed and can allow for the unmasking of your VPN, exposing your true IP address. DHS teams up with Coinbase for their "analytics" which was created when Coinbase acquired Neutrino, a company founded by hackers who sold surveillance tools to governments to quell dissent.
Sources:
https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/vpn-users-unmasked-by-zero-day-vulnerability-in-virgin-media-routers
https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/118068/homeland-security-coinbase-deal-blockchain-analytics-software
https://www.thedailybeast.com/crypto-fans-flee-coinbase-after-it-hired-hackers-for-dictators
https://twitter.com/BloombergTV/status/1438498107965288449
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/vpn-users-unmasked-by-zero-day-vulnerability-in-virgin-media-routers
https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/118068/homeland-security-coinbase-deal-blockchain-analytics-software
https://www.thedailybeast.com/crypto-fans-flee-coinbase-after-it-hired-hackers-for-dictators
https://twitter.com/BloombergTV/status/1438498107965288449
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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