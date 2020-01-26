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The Great Jewish Mask: Part 2 – Jewish forgery
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124 views • January 26, 2020
Here is part 2 of the fabulous little book: The Great Jewish Masque, written in 1936.
In Part 2 we cover many topics, especially relating to the Jews being an endless nuisance for the Romans; the massive Jewish forgery exercise of ancient times (e.g. The Letter of Aristeas), as well as the massacres in Cyprus, Cyrene & Egypt the Jews engaged in. The Akkadians were writing 4,000 years before the Jews learned to read & write. Jews are instructed to lie to keep the Talmud a secret & they believe that any non-Jew who studies the Talmud, must be killed.
This video was first uploaded on: Sunday 25-Oct-2015
In Part 2 we cover many topics, especially relating to the Jews being an endless nuisance for the Romans; the massive Jewish forgery exercise of ancient times (e.g. The Letter of Aristeas), as well as the massacres in Cyprus, Cyrene & Egypt the Jews engaged in. The Akkadians were writing 4,000 years before the Jews learned to read & write. Jews are instructed to lie to keep the Talmud a secret & they believe that any non-Jew who studies the Talmud, must be killed.
This video was first uploaded on: Sunday 25-Oct-2015
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