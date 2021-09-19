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Pfizer is working on vaccines for children from (!) six months and older. In addition, the company announced a schedule for vaccination of children
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21 views • September 19, 2021
Pfizer is working on vaccines for children from (!) six months and older. In addition, the company announced a schedule for vaccination of children and said that it plans to submit data on the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years to the FDA by the end of the month. According to the CDC, childhood cases of COVD-19 account for almost 30% of all cases in the country. Honest and awakened doctors on the other side of the barricades claim that this is an absolute lie and children are practically not susceptible to Covid-19, noting that the vaccine only weakens their immunity.
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