Situation Update, July 22, 2022 - Vaccine CLOT BIOSTRUCTURES harvest conductive metals from your BLOOD

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In today’s podcast, I discuss an interview that I conducted with Dr. Jane Ruby yesterday, in which we explored early data from new laboratory test results that analyze the elemental composition of the post-vaccine clots that are being pulled out of the bodies of the dead.
These new results — to be officially released next week with the interview — were derived from ICP-MS analysis (mass spec) in our ISO-accredited laboratory.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-22-vaccine-clot-biostructures-harvest-conductive-metals-from-blood.html
0:00 Dr. Carrie Madej
8:08 Dr. Jane Ruby
9:40 Blood Clot Experiment
29:40 Cold Fusion
42:55 Trump and DeSantis
48:40 Ford
51:20 UK Insanity
59:30 The Twilight Zone
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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