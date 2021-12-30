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A Young Man Spells It Out Clearly
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282 views • December 30, 2021
This young man is wise beyond his years. It's time we all called an end to this bullshit scamdemic. Enough is enough. Hold the line, stand up, and do NOT consent, EVER. This tyranny ends now...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2022
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