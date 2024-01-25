Create New Account
InfoWars -TYRANNY ALERT - Federal Ruling Against Trudeau Spells His Doom — WEF Panics - 1-24-2024
Published Yesterday

Viva Frei joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how and why the corrupt Canadian government invoked the Emergency Act during the trucker convoy protest in 2022.

Keywords
infowarstrudeaufreelandviva freiemergency acttrucker convoy

