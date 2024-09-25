© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gerald Bessent gives a stirring sermon on how to have an effective prayer life. Packed with tear-jerking anecdotes from around the world, Gerald gives his listeners plenty to be enthused and encouraged by. Gerry recalls King George's National Day of Prayer, the Hebridian Revival and the fervent Welsh intercessions of Rees Howells and many modern-day equivalents.