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UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR: 10X NEWBORN BABY DEATHS AFTER COVID SHOTS - REFRIGERATORS FULL OF DEAD BABIES
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571 views • November 08, 2021
UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR: 10X NEWBORN BABY DEATHS AFTER COVID SHOTS - REFRIGERATORS FULL OF DEAD BABIES
A UK funeral director who has been in practice for over 3 years and is identified as "Wesley" was interviewed by a group called "Resistance GB."
He claims that last fall was one the lowest periods of seeing deaths for all funeral directors, but when the COVID-19 shots were introduced, deaths started dramatically increasing.
It started with the elderly, but then by April they were seeing large numbers of people in their 30s and 40s. Many of them were dying of mycocarditis.
Now, they are seeing unprecedented numbers of newborn babies, and they are piling up in hospital refrigerators. Some are full term, some are pre-term, he claims.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/2433-dead-babies-in-vaers-as-another-study-shows-mrna-shots-not-safe-for-pregnant-women/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/6LA0Vqr9HF62/
A UK funeral director who has been in practice for over 3 years and is identified as "Wesley" was interviewed by a group called "Resistance GB."
He claims that last fall was one the lowest periods of seeing deaths for all funeral directors, but when the COVID-19 shots were introduced, deaths started dramatically increasing.
It started with the elderly, but then by April they were seeing large numbers of people in their 30s and 40s. Many of them were dying of mycocarditis.
Now, they are seeing unprecedented numbers of newborn babies, and they are piling up in hospital refrigerators. Some are full term, some are pre-term, he claims.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/2433-dead-babies-in-vaers-as-another-study-shows-mrna-shots-not-safe-for-pregnant-women/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/6LA0Vqr9HF62/
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