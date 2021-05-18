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Palestine pre-1948, Palestine before Zionism/Israel (MIRRORED)
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816 views • May 18, 2021
Palestine pre-1948, Palestine before Zionism/Israel (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel FiliKiwi at:-
https://youtu.be/4jxTseoru6g
Palestine before 1948, before Israel
The video contains pictures of different Palestinian cities during the 1920's and 1930's, before the creation of the state of israel by the zionists in 1948.
Mirrored from You Tube channel FiliKiwi at:-
https://youtu.be/4jxTseoru6g
Palestine before 1948, before Israel
The video contains pictures of different Palestinian cities during the 1920's and 1930's, before the creation of the state of israel by the zionists in 1948.
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