Reading 1500+ Books + 26 Years In Prison = A Walking Historical Library - Listen To Jason of ARCHAIX - How To Break FREE!
This is someone we as Truthers all need to know about. He's had a very unusual life to say the least. He went to jail at 17 and was in for 26 years. Jason was released in 2017 and began his youtube channel in 2018. During his stay in prison he read well over 1000 books. Most of them very old. 100+ years old.

Jason managed to piece together the timelines and began to realize what our "scientists" tell us about our reality is really, really wrong. Most of know the powers that be are lying to us. Jason's work gives us a solid, mathematical reasoning for where we are now and what's to come.

Check Jason out at: https://archaix.com

I have no affiliation with Jason. I just a fan of his work. It deserves to be seen and heard by as many people as possible.

