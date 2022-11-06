Reading 1500+ Books + 26 Years In Prison = A Walking Historical Library - Listen To Jason of ARCHAIX - How To Break FREE!

This is someone we as Truthers all need to know about. He's had a very unusual life to say the least. He went to jail at 17 and was in for 26 years. Jason was released in 2017 and began his youtube channel in 2018. During his stay in prison he read well over 1000 books. Most of them very old. 100+ years old.
Jason managed to piece together the timelines and began to realize what our "scientists" tell us about our reality is really, really wrong. Most of know the powers that be are lying to us. Jason's work gives us a solid, mathematical reasoning for where we are now and what's to come.
Check Jason out at: https://archaix.com
I have no affiliation with Jason. I just a fan of his work. It deserves to be seen and heard by as many people as possible.
NEW SUPER PACK SD CHIPS- for phone, tablet, laptop, computer [5800 pgs of Archaix books/images/charts] order at email [email protected]
Support Archaix with Buy Me a Coffee and leave me a comment- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Archaix
PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/jasonbreshears
cash.app/$JasonArchaix
Donate via Zelle to Jason Breshears
Email: [email protected] or Venmo at @Jason-Breshears-4
Archaix Store & Link Index: website - https://www.archaix.com
Errants United T-Shirts- https://www.onlypositivitees.com
---------------------------------------
This is a RE-Upload from http://bodhouschron.wordpress.com
Dyann Bridges is a publisher, voiceover performer and Advisor for men.
The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
Relaters Course:
https://www.relatersmanual.thinkific.com/courses/relaters-course-for-men
Bridges Bulletin Podcast: https://anchor.fm/bridgesbulletin
Email Dyann to get better acquainted... [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.