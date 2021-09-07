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Vaccine Deaths Falsley Blamed on Patients Not Getting Jabbed 'soon enough'.
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193 views • September 07, 2021
You'd think if someone dies within 14 day after getting the jab...they'd likely say it's BECAUSE of the jab. Not in todays' world. [They} now say it's because the patient was unvaxxed and died because he didn't come in soon enough for the jab. It's total insanity. Up is down, green is red, 2+2=5 ...if [they] say it is.
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