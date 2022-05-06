Come to Me 6/5/22@6:25am

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A word from our lovely Jesus to come to him...come to him for everything. Matthew 11:28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
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