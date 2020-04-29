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The man of sin, son of perdition and wicked one (1)
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26 views • April 29, 2020
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2 Thessalonians 2:3-11 identifies the man of sin, son of perdition and wicked one: the pope. Revelation 13:2 says that the dragon, which is satan, gives its power and influence to the beast, which is the Vatican. This is the same Vatican beast that has a number, image and a mark.
2 Thessalonians 2:3-11 identifies the man of sin, son of perdition and wicked one: the pope. Revelation 13:2 says that the dragon, which is satan, gives its power and influence to the beast, which is the Vatican. This is the same Vatican beast that has a number, image and a mark.
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