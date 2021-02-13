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Learn How Electromagnetic Fields Can Be Used To Induce Emotional States
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181 views • February 13, 2021
Dr. Nick Begich breaks down how electromagnetic fields can be used to alter the human mind into an artificial emotional state and ultimately control all brains in an interconnected hive.
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