© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 5) Biden the his Vice president must be Arrested - Justice Anna Webinar
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • November 22, 2021
There is NO COVID-19 The Jab doesn't prevent a disease. The Assembly protected Man Kind from Trans-human Agenda. No delta virus they never isolated any virus the "vaccine" doesn't prevent any disease. Biden and his vice should be arrested and they should be told there was no meaningful election, and as a matter of fact, there was no public office filled since 1860 at all. Lincoln was never elected as Public office candidate, he was elected as private CEO for the U.S Inc. We have nailed the criminals to the floor, we have nailed them at every law and every high court, we have squashed them. They are condemned, hence we are not accomplices to the crime. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.