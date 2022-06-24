BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INTERVIEWS WITH CHANGEMAKERS (20): GINNY MILLER, NEW VIBRANT YOU, ON MIND-BODY-SPIRIT ENERGY HEALING
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
267 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • June 24, 2022

Informative, detailed, extraordinarily generous interview with Ginny Miller of New Vibrant You, a bioenergetic practitioner who uses a variety of modalities to heal emotional, physical, and energetic imbalance and describes many of them, sharing her understanding of how energy and health works and moves through the body and how we can strengthen our own bio-energy fields and call upon the powers of the universe and earth to ground ourselves, connect to cosmic energy sources and heal ourselves and the world.


Ginny shares much advice on solutions and on other practitioners with solutions, inviting all to check out her website as well as learn more organically about how to harness the power of energy and breath work for optimal healing.


A changemaker with charisma and heart, Ginny Miller takes the time in this interview to explain and demonstrate some of her many modes of healing, describing how and why they work, including her work with Psych-K, tapping into the subconscious responses of people through doing the kind of energy-work questioning Donna Eden prescribes, and other modes of exploration and discovery.


 In a world where too much is monetized and the rare few gift their energy and time to healing others without thought of recompense, Ginny's service in this interview is exemplary. Listen in for many healing tips and suggestions, in energy work, breath work, detoxing--and please share this interview widely so more may benefit. Many thanks to Ginny for this open-hearted sharing of her knowledge and work!


LINKS FOR MORE:

Ginny Miller, New Vibrant You:

https://newvibrantyou.com

Contact Ginny Miller: [email protected]

Book your Discovery Call: https://newvibrantyou.com/book/

Or call at 831-222-5599


RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar


FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

Keywords
energy healingchangemakersginnymillernewvibrantyoumind-body-spirit healing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the &#8220;cloud people&#8221; unearthed in Mexico

Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the “cloud people” unearthed in Mexico

Jacob Thomas
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy