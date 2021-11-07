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Vaccinating Kids is a Sacrifice to Moloch - Proof
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181 views • November 07, 2021
Fauci is pictured with the evil Club of Rome members like Gates and Ted Turner that want to cull 2 billion people. We cover the advertising for kids strokes gaslighting you to think this is normal. What does the Bible say about giving your seed to Moloch? Cover an NPR article that can't understand why so many people are in the hospital but yet most have been vaccinated. Can you immune destroyer.. Visit us at SJWellfire.com
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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