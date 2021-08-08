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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 8) We have fruits of Poisons Tree due to Global Enslavement - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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The National credit due to a global fraud will be used to pay off the National debt. The Parasite is finally detected, and by establishing lawful banking system through a Lawful government, the fruits of a poisons tree can be used for public interest in order to pay the National debt. And finally, we can put an end for this black magic and the criminality. They are pure criminals, soulessness creatures, no morals or ethics, they have no identity and if they do, it would be their fraudulent bank accounts numbers. We've got to put total end to this FRAUD/Crimes, and people should finally understand what Money is. Money is not the Federal Reserve fraudulent notes no matter how attractive it looks like, money is not the Promissory notes neither. What is lawful is what denominated by a Living Man or Woman as Money. only then it's true valuable Asset. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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