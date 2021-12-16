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12 05 – 12 12 2021 Canyon Lake Visitors from Portland, OR
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1 view • December 16, 2021
Well, another week with the Amspacher in Canyon Lake, TX. Went e-bike riding, walk the Canyon Lake Dame. Veterans of Foreign War hamburger night. Then Saturday night taco night at Genesis Church then Sunday morning went and visited. Margie planned a gathering with friends in the area to meet Charlies & Margie daughter Vanessa, husband Curt and son Erin from Portland, Oregon. What a great time. Margie, Vanessa and I went to a Christmas local fundraiser for kids.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/-12
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/-12
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