Remote Electroencephalogram Technology Human Avatar Experimentation

Patent US6011991A : Communication system and method including brainwave analysis and/or use of brain activity.



Patent US6488617B1 : Method and device for producing a desired brain state.



Patent US3951134A : Apparatus and method for remotely monitoring and altering brainwaves.



As a target of non consensual human experimentation I have been taught about the actual capabilities of very highly advanced mind and body control technologies. Many of these technologies I do not know the possible patents to explain. These technologies are used for classified military operations.



Because the program I am in is classified and not consensual on my part, I am tortured remotely and threatened with harm through technological means. For example, the operatives monitoring me will sometimes threaten to cut my fingers off or bite me, or burn me with microwave weapons and I am helpless and alone so there’s no physical barrier for self defense. They can control my physical movements, emotions, personality and state of mind through remote EEG (electroencephalogram) technology. I can’t prove it because it is not visible. It is covered up by clandestine operations tactics. Being gaslighted by people who assume it might be demonic possession or mental illness is, in itself, a further psychological abuse.