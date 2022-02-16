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You Still Think You Live In A Free Society?
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41 views • February 16, 2022
Do you Still Think You Live In A Free Society?
All the horrible things governments have done to their people for generations most people are finding it hard to believe that their number one enemy is the entity posing as their government.
All the horrible things governments have done to their people for generations most people are finding it hard to believe that their number one enemy is the entity posing as their government.
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