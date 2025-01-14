© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO launches a new mission in the region to ensure infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea — NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti.
NATO countries will seek solutions to control ships in the Baltic Sea outside their territorial waters, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated.
Comment:
Attempt to cut off Russian shadow fleet. They are slowly closing Baltic sea for Russian ships. This will create massive tension in the area. This is simple piracy.