Immediately After Discussing the 'Killing of Foreign Aid Volunteers by Israeli Precision Weapons' in Gaza - Blinken Justifies THIS! 😵‍💫🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Immediately after discussing the killing of foreign volunteers by Israeli precision weapons in Gaza, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken justifies the ongoing US arms support to Israel as "A longstanding commitment to Israel's security" during a conference with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné.@European Dissident

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

