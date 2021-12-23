© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former NFL Player Wants Community Change - Look At Globalists He's Partnered With
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • December 23, 2021
Casey Crawford is a former Carolina Panthers player. However, as he has transitioned into a new line of work, Movement Mortgage, he is seeking to impact communities, but not necessarily with Gospel approach. In fact, while he claimed to be advancing "Christian Values," the reality is that he is teaming up with globalists and his company is engaged in the unbiblical practice of usury. Why is this important? Because at its core, Crawford is targeting children and education. Join the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and me for this explosive episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/former-nfl-player-wants-christian-values-for-community-change-but-look-at-globalists-with-which-he-is-partnered-the-unbiblical-things-he-is-engaged-in-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/former-nfl-player-wants-christian-values-for-community-change-but-look-at-globalists-with-which-he-is-partnered-the-unbiblical-things-he-is-engaged-in-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.