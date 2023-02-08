My Secret Obsession

11 Love Affirmations to Help You Manifest and Attract True Love - The Want to manifest love? Use these 11 love affirmations to manifest and attract true love and call your ideal partner into your life.
10 love affirmations Tips ”Is safe for me to to Fall in Love ?
| welcome love with open arms
I'M an amazing catch
| easily attract loving energy and
| so grateful for the way love surrounds me As
| focus on the love all around me,
loving relationships
Louise Hay
attract even more love into my life lam loved, loving, and lovable
easily align with the energy of love Love is my vibe
so grateful for all the love already present in my life and all of the love that | will receive in the future The love available to me is infinite
