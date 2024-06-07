THE HORABLE DR. VERNON COLEMAN HAS AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR EVERYONE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a shining living example of a great man. Bless you Dr. Coleman.
Please subscribe to my channel here on Bitchute for notifications of new videos and visit his webiste www.vernoncoleman.com every week day for new material.
What was covid-19 really for - the depopulation plan laid bare.
Source: Dr. Vernon Coleman: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vernon-coleman/