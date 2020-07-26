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Heavenly New Jerusalem is Born From Above! Physical or Spiritual?
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The Coming Restoration of the Bride of Christ! Born From Above!
Heavenly New Jerusalem is Born From Above! Physical or Spiritual?
Is Mt. Zion/Heavenly Jerusalem a physical or Spiritual Holy City?
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Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus! 👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
The New Testament speaks of a Spiritual Mt. Zion (Heavenly New Jerusalem) coming down out of heaven is Revelations. The Apostle Paul wrote in Hebrews of Zion being a spiritual city made up of the righteous saints of God. A city that was made without hands...
Many people are teaching and believing that Physical Jerusalem (Natural Jewish Land) in the Middle East is the Holy City of God, But the scriptures prove otherwise!
Rev. 21:2 says, "And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven of God, made ready as a bride adorned for her husband."
Join Brother David Eells as he teaches on this controversial subject, and shows us through scripture what it means to be BORN FROM ABOVE!
The Bible says in Heb. 12:18-24, "18 For ye have not come unto a Mount that might be touched, and that burned with fire, and unto blackness, and darkness, and tempest, 19 and the sound of a trumpet, and the voice of words; which voice they that heard entreated that no word more should be spoken unto them; 20 for they could not endure that which was enjoined, If even a beast touches the mountain, it shall be stoned; 21 and so fearful was the appearance, that Moses said, I exceedingly fear and quake: 22 but ye have come unto mount Zion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to innumerable hosts of angels, 23 to the general assembly and church of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect, 24 and to Jesus the mediator of a new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling that speaketh better than that of Abel."
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
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🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ZION'S COMING RESURRECTION
The Coming Restoration of the Bride of Christ: Zion's Resurrection - David Eells, UBM
Heavenly New Jerusalem is Born From Above! Physical or Spiritual?
Is Mt. Zion/Heavenly Jerusalem a physical or Spiritual Holy City?
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel! 👍 🙏
Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus! 👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄
The New Testament speaks of a Spiritual Mt. Zion (Heavenly New Jerusalem) coming down out of heaven is Revelations. The Apostle Paul wrote in Hebrews of Zion being a spiritual city made up of the righteous saints of God. A city that was made without hands...
Many people are teaching and believing that Physical Jerusalem (Natural Jewish Land) in the Middle East is the Holy City of God, But the scriptures prove otherwise!
Rev. 21:2 says, "And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven of God, made ready as a bride adorned for her husband."
Join Brother David Eells as he teaches on this controversial subject, and shows us through scripture what it means to be BORN FROM ABOVE!
The Bible says in Heb. 12:18-24, "18 For ye have not come unto a Mount that might be touched, and that burned with fire, and unto blackness, and darkness, and tempest, 19 and the sound of a trumpet, and the voice of words; which voice they that heard entreated that no word more should be spoken unto them; 20 for they could not endure that which was enjoined, If even a beast touches the mountain, it shall be stoned; 21 and so fearful was the appearance, that Moses said, I exceedingly fear and quake: 22 but ye have come unto mount Zion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to innumerable hosts of angels, 23 to the general assembly and church of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect, 24 and to Jesus the mediator of a new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling that speaketh better than that of Abel."
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ZION'S COMING RESURRECTION
The Coming Restoration of the Bride of Christ: Zion's Resurrection - David Eells, UBM
Keywords
jesusfaithnew jerusalemend time prophecythe bride of christdavid eells unleavened breaddavid eellsubmubm david eellsmanchild bride david eellszions coming resurrectionzions restorationthe coming restoration of the bride of christheavenly new jerusalem is born from abovezion the holy city of godheb 12 18 24rev 21 2born from above meaningmount zion heavenly jerusalemnew jerusalem descending from heavenjesus descending from heaven
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