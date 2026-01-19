FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer, Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9, 20270117

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly ABBA, The YAHWEH who is my Heavenly Father in Isaiah 56:5; Mark 14:36; Romains 8:15; 1 Corinthians 2:12; Galatians 4:6; 2 Timothy 1:7; and Hebrews 2:15! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my EMMANU-EL, the LORD YAHWEH who is always with me in Matthew 1:33 paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my daily spiritual and physical life to my LORD Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and Your Holy Spirit who supervises me:
3 Thou covenanted to keep me in perfect peace, when my mind is stayed on Thee: because I trusteth in Thee.
Also, I 4 Trust in Thee, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11; my YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH my BANNER in Exodus 17:15 forever: for in You, YAHWEH is Everlasting Strength and ROCK of AGES:
7The way of the just is uprightness: You, my YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16 weigh the ways of the Christian whose relationship with You is genuine and righteous.
8 Yea, in the Way of Thy judgments, O HEAVENLY FATHER, I wait for Thee; the desire of my soul is to Thy Name, and to the remembrance of Thee.
9 With my soul have I desired Thee, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20 in the night; yea, with my spirit within me will I seek Thee early: for when Thy judgments are revealed in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn RIGHTEOUSNESS. Amen!
* * * *
FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:
Sabbath: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)
Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home
Email: [email protected]