FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer, Isaiah 26:3-4,7-9, 20270117

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly ABBA, The YAHWEH who is my Heavenly Father in Isaiah 56:5; Mark 14:36; Romains 8:15; 1 Corinthians 2:12; Galatians 4:6; 2 Timothy 1:7; and Hebrews 2:15! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my EMMANU-EL, the LORD YAHWEH who is always with me in Matthew 1:33 paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my daily spiritual and physical life to my LORD Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and Your Holy Spirit who supervises me:

3 Thou covenanted to keep me in perfect peace, when my mind is stayed on Thee: because I trusteth in Thee.

Also, I 4 Trust in Thee, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11; my YAHWEH NISSI, the LORD YAHWEH my BANNER in Exodus 17:15 forever: for in You, YAHWEH is Everlasting Strength and ROCK of AGES:

7The way of the just is uprightness: You, my YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16 weigh the ways of the Christian whose relationship with You is genuine and righteous.

8 Yea, in the Way of Thy judgments, O HEAVENLY FATHER, I wait for Thee; the desire of my soul is to Thy Name, and to the remembrance of Thee.

9 With my soul have I desired Thee, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20 in the night; yea, with my spirit within me will I seek Thee early: for when Thy judgments are revealed in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn RIGHTEOUSNESS. Amen!

* * * *

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

