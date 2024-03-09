WITCHCRAFT in Christianity, The SHADOWS of GREED

Is there witchcraft and Christianity and the churches? The answer is yes. This video deals with the sin of covetousness which is the manipulation of the minds of the people. I want to deal with this subject and teach about it because I haven't heard many speak of it. We have all had this sin in our lives and in some way or form so I thought I would bring it up today in this teaching video.
You can also see my videos on my YouTube video platform at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will give a link to make it easier
https://youtu.be/SVFMKfMC7ZI?si=n-GSdroMnGyN4iTa You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected] further study I give a link to the warning website for much for the information than what you can see in my videos this is not my website but an old friend of mine it's at this address larrygmeguiar2.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.