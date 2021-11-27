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X22 Report B 11. 26. 21.
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200 views • November 27, 2021
Ep. 2637b - [DS] Prepares For The Info War, America Will Never Fail, A Wonderful Future Lies Ahead
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The [CB] plan is hitting a brick wall. The [DS] is preparing for a information war. Maxwell trial begins soon, Durham is on the hunt and the election fraud cases are building. The [DS] just pushed the propaganda piece, the Omicron variant. Countries are now shutting down travel from Africa, they are pushing chaos to block information. This will fail, the people are waking up and no matter how much they try to push the fear the people are no longer buying what they are selling. The people are pushing back and Trump let's everyone know a wonderful future lies ahead.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code Blackfriday for 25% OFF
The [CB] plan is hitting a brick wall. The [DS] is preparing for a information war. Maxwell trial begins soon, Durham is on the hunt and the election fraud cases are building. The [DS] just pushed the propaganda piece, the Omicron variant. Countries are now shutting down travel from Africa, they are pushing chaos to block information. This will fail, the people are waking up and no matter how much they try to push the fear the people are no longer buying what they are selling. The people are pushing back and Trump let's everyone know a wonderful future lies ahead.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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