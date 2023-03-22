Streamed live 2 hours ago #gold #bank #economy

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA3222023&month=2023-03

or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?QA3222023

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading Viewer Questions: Question 1: 0:52 Do you think the implosion of derivative markets taking place in Bond Trading now will lead to more bailouts like back in 2008? I assume this will spread in many more markets and potentially bringing down the whole Fiat System.

Question 2: 7:55 Is silver just as good as gold when it comes to store of value?

Question 3: 11:23 How much is too much gold and silver to have at home? Question 4: 12:10 What would make you think that the Federal Reserve is going to give up its power and return back to a gold standard?

Question 5: 13:09 Do you think this is the last of the Bank Failures we will see? If not do you think that the Feds will bail them all out or do Bail Ins? Question 6: 15:13 As a Canadian should I be pulling out my money? Question 7: 16:17 ​Is time the biggest factor in derivative's market? 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/bailouts-bank-failures-and-the-gold-standard/

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! 🔒 If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING? Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #bank #gold #economy