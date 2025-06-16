GASLIGHTING ☭ A MIND CONTROL STRATEGY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a person subtly distorts a victim's reality, leading them to doubt their own sanity, memory, perception, or judgment. It's a tactic used to gain control over someone, often causing them to feel increasingly confused and dependent on the perpetrator.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
Manipulation:
Gaslighting involves consciously and systematically twisting facts, denying events, or exaggerating the victim's actions to create doubt and uncertainty.
Doubt and Confusion:
The goal is to make the victim question their own reality, leading to feelings of confusion, insecurity, and self-doubt.
Control:
By eroding a person's confidence and ability to trust their own perceptions, the gaslighter can gain significant control over the victim's life and behavior.
Origin:
The term comes from the 1938 play "Gas Light," which portrays a husband subtly manipulating his wife into believing she's losing her mind.
Impact:
Gaslighting can have severe consequences, including anxiety, depression, and psychological trauma, as well as difficulties in trusting others and building healthy relationships.
