GASLIGHTING ☭ A MIND CONTROL STRATEGY

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a person subtly distorts a victim's reality, leading them to doubt their own sanity, memory, perception, or judgment. It's a tactic used to gain control over someone, often causing them to feel increasingly confused and dependent on the perpetrator.





Here's a more detailed explanation:





Manipulation:





Gaslighting involves consciously and systematically twisting facts, denying events, or exaggerating the victim's actions to create doubt and uncertainty.





Doubt and Confusion:





The goal is to make the victim question their own reality, leading to feelings of confusion, insecurity, and self-doubt.





Control:





By eroding a person's confidence and ability to trust their own perceptions, the gaslighter can gain significant control over the victim's life and behavior.





Origin:





The term comes from the 1938 play "Gas Light," which portrays a husband subtly manipulating his wife into believing she's losing her mind.

Impact:





Gaslighting can have severe consequences, including anxiety, depression, and psychological trauma, as well as difficulties in trusting others and building healthy relationships.





