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Danger! Overnight U.S. National Security Threat Goes Critical! What Did Biden Just Do!?
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300 views • January 27, 2021
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Danger! Overnight U.S. National Security Threat Goes Critical! What Did Biden Just Do!?
We are in DANGER! Our National Security Threat Level is now at CRITICAL levels…WHY!?…JOE BIDEN! With each stroke of his pen he has assured we are no longer safe, we are no longer secure and ultimately we are 2nd class citizens now exposed to the inbound flood and ATTACK of unfettered immigration. Be prepared…he’s not done yet…SO, HOW DO YOU LIKE HIM NOW!?
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
Danger! Overnight U.S. National Security Threat Goes Critical! What Did Biden Just Do!?
We are in DANGER! Our National Security Threat Level is now at CRITICAL levels…WHY!?…JOE BIDEN! With each stroke of his pen he has assured we are no longer safe, we are no longer secure and ultimately we are 2nd class citizens now exposed to the inbound flood and ATTACK of unfettered immigration. Be prepared…he’s not done yet…SO, HOW DO YOU LIKE HIM NOW!?
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
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