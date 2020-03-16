Trump Trounces Democrat's H1N1 Response

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While Democrat cities like Champaign Illinois are moving to violate the Second Amendment halting ammunition and firearms sales. President Trump’s response has actually dwarfed Obama’s aloofness in April of 2009. Recognize the current criticism for what it is. Your deep state funded TV is feeding you a steady diet of Political propaganda in an election year during a pandemic when the Democrats have offered a pitiful Presidential candidate and a bellyful of blame that boomerangs back to their own failed leadership they thought we had all forgotten about.Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN! infowarsstore.com
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