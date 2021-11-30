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Solutions For The Noncompliant
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64 views • November 30, 2021
The principalities, powers, the rulers of the darkness, those spiritually wicked found in the high places are moving rapidly to bring back the old-world order of Nimrod where every thought of mankind was evil continually. The mechanisms of mind-control and the hive mind are nearing their full integration after decades of hidden military research, development, experimentation, and execution. The majority of humanity will walk lockstep into the web where the spider is ready to consume them or intoxicate them into enjoying their slavery!
Tyrant’s Sending A Message...
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Tyrant’s Sending A Message...
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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