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A powerful, global AI surveillance system has been announced this week by Al Gore. The system is powerful enough to detect emissions from every power plant, each farm, and every wood-burning stove on the planet. This system affords total information awareness to the powers that be -- and is being plugged in to the DoD's AI weapons system, in a war being perpetrated against all of humanity. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer report.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/19/global-ai-surveillance-climate-tracing-of-all-activity-via-emissions-data/
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