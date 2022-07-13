Ukraine Update July 13, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Russia monitors and records by name all foreign mercenaries who have arrived in Ukraine.

- Russian widow is too smart for Vice news.

- Russian recon intercepted Ukraine comm: “to fucking kill” the family he is staying with.

- Ukrainian Mi-24 sets fire to a wheat field near Kherson.

- US-SUPPLIED HIMARS rockets hit residential areas.

- Summary in Russian.





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