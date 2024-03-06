7 Ninevehs on April 8 Eclipse and WHY

Why are seven towns called none of a being covered by the total eclipse on April 8th? Many have good answers and I give it that. For what particular verse in Bible prophecy is this showing us. What should we be doing right about now.? If this is a 40-day repentance. Then we need to get this message out and be doing so ourselves.

You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/BBvqAMopZSM?si=hUrQVU2lycPrYtjm You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] highly recommend study for more information on biblical prophecy and what is happening right now in the world that the warning website with the following address larrygmeguiar2.com

