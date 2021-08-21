Simon Says Mask Up and Live in Fear

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Hi! Follow me on these other platforms people. I woke up this morning, and can no longer access Facebook from my phone. I don't know if it's a glitch, or what's happening.
Social Media:
Telegram t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast
Gab: https://gab.com/CourtMarie
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/ps_courtmarie
Brighteon: https://brighteon.social/@PatriotStrong
Podcast:
Anchor: anchor.fm/PatriotStrong
Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/PatriotStrongPodcast