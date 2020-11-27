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Gary Lee on Circumcision
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31 views • November 27, 2020
The male prepuce, or foreskin, is a highly mobile and extraordinarily sensitive double fold of tissue that is the end of the penis. Why do Americans go out of their way to remove this part of human anatomy, when most of the rest of the world does not?
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