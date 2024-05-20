Russian Missiles Threaten America. No Kidding! 05/20/2024

Today we see that Russia is Conducting Missile Launches off California’s Coastline. Pastor Stan also shares how Russia commences Tactical Nuclear Weapons Exercises. Russia could blind the U.S. by taking out satellites using a Nuclear Space Weapon. In other news, Mark Zuckerberg has bought his own Island and has spent $270 Million on an underground bunker. Zuckerberg believes that this is the beginning of the end for America.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support