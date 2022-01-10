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You Know Not What You Worship
11Lavette11
11Lavette11
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6238 views • January 10, 2022
Firstly here are the links to help Ali and contact her . We are a little over 1/2 way there
Paypal link ~ https://www.paypal.me/healthfighters
Email link ~ [email protected]

Symbolism is the problem, it is also the answer . I will beat this horse to death , it is the hill i choose to die on ! Exposure to the correct symbolism is definitely the answer to the massive mind-phuk that is being played on humanity ! Most are slowly waking up but waking up to what exactly . Many are calling out the problem others are pointing fingers at the culprits but few very few are offering solutions . How do you fight an enemy this big ? who can make war with the beast ? I know who can ! We can , we must start with ourselves and then share with others in our lives .
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astrologymark of the beastmercurysymbolismalchemyvaxxlavetteq r code
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