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A New Drug
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14 views • January 10, 2022
Fauci's been talking about a universal flu vaccine for awhile Universal Flu Vaccine 10/29/2019 https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine Human Trials 2010 https://youtu.be/ojHUFYgRN9c National Press Club 2018 https://youtu.be/vZFGvaqQ__s
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Jamie Dlux
find me @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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