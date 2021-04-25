Earth Day Everyday. Cleanup external and internal environments

Many of you out there have made me happy, meeting you, talking with you, and even just seeing the awareness being passed around!!

Subconsciously or consciously we thrive in beautiful, healthy, clean, environments internally and externally. Our energy levels, and emotional state, and body language will all reveal the health of our environment, what we are exposed to and what we expose ourselves to. Pay attention! Energy never lies, if you are feeling down we have some trash to clean up. If you are feeling weak or overwhelmed then we have some trash to clean up. If you are sick or wounded, then we have some trash to clean up!! Align your love for cleaning up the external and remember to do the same for your internal. As you begin to clean up the trash you’ll reach levels of energy you never imagined!!

#channelofevolution #wakingup #woke #earthday #knowthyself #internal #external #environment #happy #healthy #tiptop #reach #potential #heights #awareness #higherconsciousness #higherwisdom #takeoutthetrash #cleanitup #vitality