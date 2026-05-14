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Fake Christians get demon-possessed when they worship Pleiadian fallen angel avatar singers & actors
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Millions of Western feminist nations' fake Christian girls without women's head coverings spiritual protection & who are cross-dressing in transvestite men's pants to mock God's Bible commands get demon-possessed when they worship reptilian Pleiadian fallen angel "transvestite fake ancient goddesses of hell" like Taylor Swift & "Twilight Saga movie" fallen angel vampires, who abduct the human specie Satanists that take oaths to sell their souls to Satan Lucifer in exchange for wealth & fame, and soul-scalp their human souls out, and either steal the human body or create clones of them to steal their identities as celebrities. That is why their faces and behaviors change, and they lose their human emotions. These Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” globalist elite pastors are not even humans, but they are demon spirits. One of the most dangerous deceptions of the devil is his millions of fake unbiblical job position pastors’ fake Christianity that teaches that you can live half in the world and half in God’s world, and ignore some Bible verses that are unpleasant and that defies your Western feminist nations’ ideologies & culture & self-righteousness & women’s equality & equal marriage partnerships & female witchcraft rebellion corruption of society to bring God’s judgment while you love some Bible verses like the rapture & financial blessings & finding the nice Christian man to breed genetic descendant idols. This is why Satan Lucifer has 99% of the church donators he recruited with the hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods headed to hell. It is the fake Christianity trap.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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