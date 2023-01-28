Bill Gates Just Admitted That The 'Vaccines' Are Ineffective

Bill Gates just admitted that the “vaccines” are not blocking infection, they don't stop variations, and they have a very short duration after they just spent years demanding that we take the “vaccine” or be ousted from society because the “vaccines” stopped the spread and were effective.
So the “conspiracy theorists” were right this entire time.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.