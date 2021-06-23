Global Community Will Exercise Necessary Pressure on China

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6/21/2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered the question from a reporter about what Jake Sullivan said this week on the origins of the virus that if China does not let investigators probe the COVID origins, then they’re going to face isolation in the international community. She pointed out that the global community is going to work together to exercise the necessary pressure on China to be a participant and to provide transparent data and access in this case.