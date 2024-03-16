North Korea - Kim Jong Un Started Driving in the Aurus he Received from Russian President Putin as a Gift

Kim Jong Un started driving the Aurus he received from Russia as a gift

North Korean Central News Agency:

“Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, respected comrade Kim Jong-un, on March 15, used a Russian-made personal car for the first time at open events, which he received as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The special functions of a personal car are impeccable and completely reliable. Comrade Kim Jong-un's use of a personal car gifted by the Russian President serves as clear evidence of the Korean-Russian friendship, which is being comprehensively strengthened and developed at a new high level."

On this day, Kim Jong Un and his daughter attended the exercises of the airborne troops of the Korean People's Army, no video, only photos.